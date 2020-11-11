UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vaccine Trials In Brazil To Resume After Situation Analysis By Committee - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Chinese Vaccine Trials in Brazil to Resume After Situation Analysis by Committee - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Trials of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac in Brazil will resume after an analysis of the situation by a special committee, according to the G1 portal, which cited National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA chief Antonio Torres.

Earlier, Anvisa temporarily halted tests of the Coronavac vaccine from the Sinovac laboratory in connection with a "serious incident" - due to the death of one of the volunteers.

"We need to be sent clear, accurate and complete documents, which has not happened," Torres said.

He also said that the agency had not been informed whether the cause of death was suicide. Information about that appeared in the media.

