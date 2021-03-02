UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vessel Capsizes North Of Japan's Ishigaki Island - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:50 AM

Chinese Vessel Capsizes North of Japan's Ishigaki Island - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A Chinese vessel with 10 people on board capsized north of Japan's Ishigaki Island, Okinawa prefecture, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese coast guard discovered seven people at sea and sent a patrol boat to the area. The incident occurred 330 kilometers (205 miles) off the coast of Ishigaki, southern Japan.

Three people remain unaccounted for, the agency reported.

