Chinese Vessel Capsizes North Of Japan's Ishigaki Island - Reports

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:28 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A Chinese vessel with 10 people on board capsized north of Japan's Ishigaki Island, Okinawa prefecture, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese coast guard discovered seven people at sea and sent a patrol boat to the area.

The incident occurred 330 kilometers (205 miles) off the coast of Ishigaki, southern Japan.

Later in the day, the outlet reported that a Japanese aircraft initially spotted seven people holding on to a drifting object in the water. Another Chinese ship nearby rescued five people while five others remain unaccounted for.

