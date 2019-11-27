UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vessel Starts Research Expedition In East Indian Ocean

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese oceanographic research ship Xiangyanghong 06 has set sail from the city of Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province to start a research expedition in the East Indian Ocean, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The voyage is part of the project Joint Advanced Marine and Ecological Studies in the Indian Ocean implemented by the Second Institute of Oceanography under the MNR. It will focus on the changes in the Indian Ocean's marine ecosystem and its response to monsoons, climate, as well as human activities.

The expedition embraces international cooperation, inviting researchers from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and other countries to participate in scientific research.

The expedition includes interdisciplinary research and draws efforts from many institutions, including the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center, the National Ocean Technology Center and the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the Chinese academy of Sciences. The expedition will last for over three months.

