Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Meets With Ambassador Hashmi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi here the two sides had an exchange of views on China-Pakistan relations as well as international and regional situations, as per Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sun Weidong expressed that China welcomes and supports Pakistan and India in achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, properly handling‚differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly committing to maintaining regional peace and stability.

China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Ambassador Hashmi‚appreciated China's mediation efforts in‚promoting the ceasefire and peace.

