Chinese Vice Premier Calls For Enhanced Efforts To Ensure Steady Economic Growth

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Chinese vice premier calls for enhanced efforts to ensure steady economic growth

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for enhanced development and reform efforts to ensure steady economic growth in 2020 to fulfill the 13th Five-Year Plan.

More steps should be taken to keep investment and foreign investment stable, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Thursday at a symposium at the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner.

A batch of major projects should be implemented in infrastructure and other fields, while investment should be expanded in advanced manufacturing and emerging sectors, Han said.

Major foreign investment projects will be facilitated while more opening-up policies will be rolled out and the business environment will be further improved, according to him.

Han also urged acceleration in implementing regional development strategies such as those concerning the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to nurture new engines for China's high-quality growth.

