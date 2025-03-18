Open Menu

Chinese Vice Premier Calls For Leap Forward In Higher Education

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday called for a systemic leap from scale to quality in the field of higher education, with the aim of establishing a strategic, pioneering force for Chinese modernization.

The Party's leadership should be upheld on all fronts and in the whole process of higher education, said Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a meeting in Beijing.

He called for efforts to accelerate the cultivation of top-tier innovative talent, and to transform university research achievements into real productive forces.

It is necessary to advance the reform of universities, refine the management and adjustment of academic disciplines and programs, and enhance the professional competence of faculties, he said.

He also urged the higher education sector to actively open up to international cooperation to make China a globally influential education hub.

