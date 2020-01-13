Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng to Represent Country at WEF Meeting in Davos - Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Chinese State Council Vice Premier Han Zheng will represent his country at the upcoming annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss city of Davos, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Monday.

"At the invitation of WEF founder [Klaus] Schwab, Han Zheng a member of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee and the vice premier of the State Council � will take part in a WEF session from January 20-21 and will pay a visit to Switzerland," Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

The WEF meeting in Davos will run from January 21-24. The meeting, focusing on "cohesive and sustainable world", will bring together 3,000 participants, who are set to discuss ways to make progress toward implementing the Paris Agreement, apart from other things.