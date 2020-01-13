UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng To Represent Country At WEF Meeting In Davos - Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:48 PM

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng to Represent Country at WEF Meeting in Davos - Beijing

Chinese State Council Vice Premier Han Zheng will represent his country at the upcoming annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss city of Davos, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Chinese State Council Vice Premier Han Zheng will represent his country at the upcoming annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss city of Davos, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Monday.

"At the invitation of WEF founder [Klaus] Schwab, Han Zheng a member of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee and the vice premier of the State Council � will take part in a WEF session from January 20-21 and will pay a visit to Switzerland," Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

The WEF meeting in Davos will run from January 21-24. The meeting, focusing on "cohesive and sustainable world", will bring together 3,000 participants, who are set to discuss ways to make progress toward implementing the Paris Agreement, apart from other things.

Related Topics

World China Visit Paris Progress Switzerland January From Agreement

Recent Stories

AJK lashes with much-awaited first heavy rain and ..

7 minutes ago

Iraq Not Planning to Send Forces Abroad, Ready to ..

7 minutes ago

Exploration and Production (E&P) companies pay Rs2 ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh United Party (SUP) leader shot dead in Kotri ..

7 minutes ago

Distribution of chicken package in cold districts ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Financial Off ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.