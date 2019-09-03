Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Senators Discuss Settlement of Trade Tensions

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed on Tuesday with US senators trade and economic tensions between the two countries, and the parties expressed their willingness to work on enhancing mutual understanding and developing bilateral relations, the Chinese government said.

"The stability and prosperity in the world directly depend on the relations between China and the United States. The Chinese side strongly opposes the trade war, it will not benefit either side. We hope that the parties will be able to deepen mutual understanding, will seek common ground while maintaining individual differences, and they will also adequately solve the existing problems through equality and mutual respect," Liu said.

In turn, senators Steve Daines and David Perdue agreed that the relations between the two countries were extremely important and that they would not want to see further trade and economic conflict between China and the United States.

The senators also expressed their readiness to play an active role in strengthening mutual trust and promoting the development of bilateral relations.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since summer 2018, when Washington hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.

In June, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka to discuss their trade discord and confirmed readiness to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. On August 1, however, Trump announced his decision to introduce a 10-percent tariff on Chinese imports, blaming Beijing for not keeping the promise to buy more US agricultural products.