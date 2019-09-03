UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Senators Discuss Settlement Of Trade Tensions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:17 PM

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Senators Discuss Settlement of Trade Tensions

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed on Tuesday with US senators trade and economic tensions between the two countries, and the parties expressed their willingness to work on enhancing mutual understanding and developing bilateral relations, the Chinese government said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed on Tuesday with US senators trade and economic tensions between the two countries, and the parties expressed their willingness to work on enhancing mutual understanding and developing bilateral relations, the Chinese government said.

"The stability and prosperity in the world directly depend on the relations between China and the United States. The Chinese side strongly opposes the trade war, it will not benefit either side. We hope that the parties will be able to deepen mutual understanding, will seek common ground while maintaining individual differences, and they will also adequately solve the existing problems through equality and mutual respect," Liu said.

In turn, senators Steve Daines and David Perdue agreed that the relations between the two countries were extremely important and that they would not want to see further trade and economic conflict between China and the United States.

The senators also expressed their readiness to play an active role in strengthening mutual trust and promoting the development of bilateral relations.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since summer 2018, when Washington hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.

In June, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka to discuss their trade discord and confirmed readiness to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. On August 1, however, Trump announced his decision to introduce a 10-percent tariff on Chinese imports, blaming Beijing for not keeping the promise to buy more US agricultural products.

Related Topics

World China Washington Trump Beijing Osaka David Buy United States June August 2018 Government Agreement Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Erdogan Plans to Visit US on September 21-26 to Pa ..

4 minutes ago

UN Receives Letter by El Salvador Requesting to As ..

4 minutes ago

UAE helps people from around the world achieve the ..

36 minutes ago

India Wants to Reschedule Border Talks With China ..

4 minutes ago

Esper Will Travel to Europe Wednesday to Discuss D ..

4 minutes ago

Hashim Jawan Bakht chairs standing committee on Fi ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.