Chinese vice premier meets foreign guests attending TELC development forum

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Premier Han Zheng met with key foreign guests attending Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon (TELC) Development Forum 2019 Monday in Taiyuan, the capital of north China's Shanxi Province.

Noting that the major changes to the global energy picture and the evolution of geopolitics have brought about challenges to the stability of the international energy market and balance of supply and demand, Han said all parties should enhance cooperation in energy security, clean energy and energy infrastructure to provide strong support for global sustainable development and the realization of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

"The Chinese government always attaches great importance to energy security and clean energy low-carbon development, and stands ready to deepen cooperation with all parties so as to make greater contributions to promoting green growth, constructing a beautiful world and advancing the building of a community with shared future for humanity," said Han.

Former Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka spoke on behalf of the foreign guests at Monday's meeting.

The global society thinks highly of China's leading role in coping with global climate change and promoting sustainable development, said Sobotka, who expressed expectations for sharing low-carbon development experience and jointly strengthening global energy cooperation to realize clean growth through this forum, which will be held from Tuesday to Thursday.