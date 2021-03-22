UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Efforts For Socialist Modernization

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Sunday called for efforts to ensure a good start for the country to achieve socialist modernization

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Sunday called for efforts to ensure a good start for the country to achieve socialist modernization.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2021.

To achieve modernization, China must unswervingly follow the path of high-quality development that is green, low-carbon and gives priority to ecology, Han said.

The country will take effective measures to accomplish its goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, Han said.

China will continue to open its door wider, strengthen macro-policy coordination with other countries, maintain the smooth and stable global industrial and supply chains, and move the world economy out of the shadow of crisis at the earliest, Han said.

He also stressed efforts to push forward the joint building of the Belt and Road with high quality, increase imports of quality products and services, further shorten the negative list for foreign investment, and foster a business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and adheres to international standards.

China will continue to participate in international anti-pandemic cooperation and advance international scientific and technological cooperation with a more open-minded approach and additional measures, Han added.

