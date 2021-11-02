Chinese vice premier stresses efforts to ensure energy supply

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday stressed efforts to ensure the supply of energy this winter and next spring under the new concept for development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday stressed efforts to ensure the supply of energy this winter and next spring under the new concept for development.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when chairing a symposium during an inspection trip to the State Grid Corporation of China.

Stressing full preparations for extremely cold weather, Han called for efforts to ensure stable economic and social development, as well as a warm winter for the public.

More work should be done to increase the supply of coal and natural gas through multiple channels, keep the supply and prices of energy stable, and promote the clean utilization of coal, Han noted.

China will encourage financial institutions to meet the reasonable financing needs of coal, power and heating enterprises, while strengthening fiscal and tax policy support, said Han.

The country will also step up work to ensure the smooth operation of the domestic energy market and respond to new situations and problems in a timely and effective manner, according to Han.