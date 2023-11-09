Open Menu

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Energy Supply, Winter Heating

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses energy supply, winter heating

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has called for efforts to secure the nation's energy supply and ensure heating for this winter and next spring.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a telephone conference on Thursday.

Thanks to concerted efforts made by relevant departments, the country has a sound foundation for securing sufficient energy supply and ensuring heating, Ding said.

Measures should be taken to ensure the steady production and supply of coal and natural gas, by supporting enterprises to increase production and supply, as well as expanding imports of the resources, according to the meeting.

The storage of coal and natural gas should be improved and work should be prioritized to ensure residential energy use, the meeting said.

