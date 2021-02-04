UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Food Safety

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for efforts to ensure food safety through high-level governance

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for efforts to ensure food safety through high-level governance.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the food safety commission of the State Council, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the commission on Wednesday.

He stressed firmly putting people's safety and health first and focusing on resolving outstanding food safety problems.

He urged efforts to guarantee food safety "from farm to table" and strictly investigate and severely punish illegal activities in the food industry.

