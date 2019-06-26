UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Full Implementation Of Tax, Fee Cuts

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 02:14 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses full implementation of tax, fee cuts

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng called for the solid implementation of measures to cut taxes and fees and making every effort to ensure market entities enjoy policy dividends

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng called for the solid implementation of measures to cut taxes and fees and making every effort to ensure market entities enjoy policy dividends.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks Tuesday at a symposium in Beijing.

In the first five months of this year, China has seen a marked increase in newly-introduced tax and fee cuts, and measures including value-added tax reform have played an important role in stimulating market vitality, countering the downward economic pressure and stabilizing employment, Han said.

More should be done to improve the conduction mechanism of tax dividends and policies on tax credit and refund to augment cash flow for enterprises, he said.

The vice premier called on governments at all levels to further reduce fiscal spending and urged efforts to ensure that all industries see a drop in tax loads this year.

In 2018, China reduced the tax and fee burden on enterprises and individuals by around 1.3 trillion Yuan (about 189 billion U.S. Dollars). The country will reduce the tax burden on and social insurance contributions of enterprises by nearly 2 trillion yuan this year.

Related Topics

China Beijing 2018 Market All Loads Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

PAL to organize literary session with Prof. Dr. Ma ..

18 seconds ago

Southwest China's border province seizes nearly 90 ..

20 seconds ago

3rd SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019, ..

6 minutes ago

UIT Holds Pakistan Developers Conference 2019 to b ..

10 minutes ago

Russia to Raise Situation Around JCPOA at UN Secur ..

22 seconds ago

Minister directs timely completion of uplift proje ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.