Chinese Vice Premier Stresses High-quality Development Of Listed Firms
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday stressed promoting the high-quality development of listed companies in an effort to boost market confidence, stabilize the capital market and advance high-quality economic development.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a video conference on listed companies in Beijing.
He demanded efforts to solve the specific challenges and difficulties faced by listed companies and step up support for quality listed firms.
Promoting the high-quality development of these firms can help enhance self-reliance and strength in science and technology, accelerate the building of a modern industrial system and shore up market confidence, the vice premier said.
Highlighting the importance of improving the performance of listed enterprises and restoring their investment confidence, he said that measures should be taken to improve their corporate structure and governance, cultivate top-notch listed companies, and continuously enhance their investment value.
