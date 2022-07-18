UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Innovation-driven Development Of Xinjiang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses innovation-driven development of Xinjiang

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday called for efforts to boost industrial vitalization and innovation-driven development in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday called for efforts to boost industrial vitalization and innovation-driven development in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a written speech at the "Silk Road Academician Forum: Promote Innovation and High Quality Development," which commenced on the same day in Urumqi, Xinjiang.

As a core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Xinjiang is transforming from a hinterland into a frontier of opening-up and ushering in a period of strategic opportunities for high-quality development, said Liu.

Efforts should be made to introduce more talent and intellectual resources into Xinjiang and push the region's high-quality development to a new level, Liu said, expecting Xinjiang to play a greater role in serving national strategies.

Related Topics

China Urumqi Same From Silk Road

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

28 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 840 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 840 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Siemens Declines to Comment on Reports of Canada F ..

Siemens Declines to Comment on Reports of Canada Flying Nord Stream Turbine to G ..

1 minute ago
 Paracha stresses improved facilities to PBM Dastar ..

Paracha stresses improved facilities to PBM Dastarkwhan, shelter homes

1 minute ago
 11 killed, scores wounded in car accident in Indon ..

11 killed, scores wounded in car accident in Indonesia's Jakarta

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.