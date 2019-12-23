UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Pork Supply For Holidays

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:22 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses pork supply for holidays

China will take multiple measures to meet pork consumption demand in the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays and strive to keep pork prices stable, according to a recent meeting on restoring hog production

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :China will take multiple measures to meet pork consumption demand in the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays and strive to keep pork prices stable, according to a recent meeting on restoring hog production.

When addressing the meeting, Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said pork consumption would grow intensively during the first quarter and efforts must be made to prevent short supply.

He stressed the need to encourage hog producers to expand hog production, saying that more reserved pork and substitutes such as beef, mutton and poultry meat should be released to the market.

In the meantime, market supervision must be tightened to prevent hoarding, profiteering and price rigging.

Contingency plans need to be made to cope with adverse weather which might make it more difficult to increase pork supply, he said.

Social relief and aid shall be activated to help those who are financially challenged.

"To keep hog prices stable and secure pork supply, the most fundamental way is to restore hog production," he said, urging local authorities to take effective measures to meet the goals.

Related Topics

Weather China Holidays Price Market

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: OIC believes in diversity and suppor ..

10 minutes ago

The OIC closely follows up the recent Developments ..

10 minutes ago

NATO Chief Says Ready to Meet With Putin in 'Right ..

3 minutes ago

Islamia University Bahawalpur 'Majlis-e-Mabahisa' ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthens last week

6 minutes ago

US, UK, Irish, Canadian Diplomats to Visit Suspect ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.