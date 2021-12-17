UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Unified Management Of Employee Pensions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:52 PM

Chinese vice premier stresses unified management of employee pensions

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for implementing the policy of bringing the basic old-age pension schemes of enterprise employees under national unified management

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for implementing the policy of bringing the basic old-age pension schemes of enterprise employees under national unified management.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a conference on Thursday.

A unified elderly-care insurance system should be implemented nationwide to better protect the rights and interests of workers and enterprise retirees, Han said.

Han urged efforts to strengthen the management of funds re-allocated by the central government, and enhance the sustainability and fairness of the elderly-care insurance system.He also stressed that pension benefits should be paid on time and in full.

Related Topics

China Enterprise Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI opposes amendment in Custom Act restoring DG ..

SCCI opposes amendment in Custom Act restoring DG Karachi's power for valuation ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Company Lukoil to Reach Carbon Neutral ..

Russian Oil Company Lukoil to Reach Carbon Neutrality by 2050 - Vice President

2 minutes ago
 MoITT; cooperating in matters related to granting ..

MoITT; cooperating in matters related to granting voting rights to overseas Paki ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, US conclude Joint Military Dialogue in Washin ..

UAE, US conclude Joint Military Dialogue in Washington

2 hours ago
 COMSTECH launches PhD and Postdoc fellowships prog ..

COMSTECH launches PhD and Postdoc fellowships programme for displaced and refuge ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.