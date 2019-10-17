UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Vice Premier To Attend Low Carbon Development Forum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Chinese vice premier to attend low carbon development forum

Taiyuan energy low carbon development forum 2019 will be held from Oct. 22 to 24 in the capital city of North China's Shanxi Province. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng will attend the opening ceremony and other activities, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Taiyuan energy low carbon development forum 2019 will be held from Oct. 22 to 24 in the capital city of North China's Shanxi Province. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng will attend the opening ceremony and other activities, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Thursday.

Related Topics

China Taiyuan 2019 From

Recent Stories

Prince William, Kate Middleton visit cricket acade ..

2 minutes ago

Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosqu ..

15 minutes ago

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to equip te ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

34 minutes ago

FBR seeks details from exchange companies about th ..

9 minutes ago

Petition seeking action against Sindh CM in Ghotki ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.