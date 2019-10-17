Chinese Vice Premier To Attend Low Carbon Development Forum
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:11 PM
Taiyuan energy low carbon development forum 2019 will be held from Oct. 22 to 24 in the capital city of North China's Shanxi Province. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng will attend the opening ceremony and other activities, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Thursday
