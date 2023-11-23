URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called on centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to make further efforts to assist Xinjiang, helping it to better serve and integrate into the country's new development paradigm.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection on the work related to central SOEs assisting the development of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Nov. 20 to 22.

He said the central enterprises' work in assisting Xinjiang's development has achieved remarkable results in recent years, adding that central enterprises should combine their own advantages with the reality of Xinjiang, and help Xinjiang develop characteristic and advantageous industries and emerging industries.

He encouraged central enterprises to carry out all-round, multi-field and in-depth cooperation with Xinjiang's enterprises and promote the deep integration of Xinjiang's enterprises into the industrial and supply chains.