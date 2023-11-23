Open Menu

Chinese Vice Premier Urges Central SOEs To Further Assist Xinjiang's Development

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Chinese vice premier urges central SOEs to further assist Xinjiang's development

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called on centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to make further efforts to assist Xinjiang, helping it to better serve and integrate into the country's new development paradigm.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection on the work related to central SOEs assisting the development of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Nov. 20 to 22.

He said the central enterprises' work in assisting Xinjiang's development has achieved remarkable results in recent years, adding that central enterprises should combine their own advantages with the reality of Xinjiang, and help Xinjiang develop characteristic and advantageous industries and emerging industries.

He encouraged central enterprises to carry out all-round, multi-field and in-depth cooperation with Xinjiang's enterprises and promote the deep integration of Xinjiang's enterprises into the industrial and supply chains.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

12 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

12 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

13 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

13 hours ago
Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

13 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

13 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

13 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

13 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

13 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

13 hours ago

More Stories From World