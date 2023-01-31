UrduPoint.com

Chinese Vice Premier Urges Intensified Efforts In Treatment Of COVID Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Chinese vice premier urges intensified efforts in treatment of COVID patients

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Thursday reiterated the dire necessity of treating COVID-19 patients with all-out efforts

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Thursday reiterated the dire necessity of treating COVID-19 patients with all-out efforts.

The vice premier made the remarks during an inspection tour of two hospitals in Beijing, where she expressed festive greetings to the medical workers.

Sun said that China's COVID-19 response shift is progressing smoothly, and the country's treatment of COVID-19 patients has yielded remarkable results. She noted that the number of severe COVID-19 cases in hospitals is in steady decline.

However, the task for medical personnel remains daunting, Sun said.

She expressed hope that medical workers will make new contributions to protecting the people's health and well-being.

At a meeting held at the National Health Commission, Sun noted that the supply of drugs and medical supplies at the community level and in rural areas must be ensured.

She underscored the need to augment community-level medical workforces, and called for more attention to be paid to key groups such as the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.

Relevant authorities should widely promote the exemplary deeds of medical workers, so as to enhance the respect given to them in society, Sun added.

Related Topics

Drugs China Beijing

Recent Stories

Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

34 seconds ago
 France faces fresh nationwide protest against pens ..

France faces fresh nationwide protest against pension reforms

35 seconds ago
 ECP seeks support of civil society to increase wom ..

ECP seeks support of civil society to increase women turnout

37 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns NAB amendm ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns NAB amendment case till April 26

39 seconds ago
 The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) noti ..

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension pr ..

41 seconds ago
 South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at ..

South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at Shin Hanul NPP - Industry Mini ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.