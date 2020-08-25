UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Vice Premier Urges Stable Performance Of Foreign Trade, Investment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:49 PM

Chinese Vice premier urges stable performance of foreign trade, investment

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for solid efforts to stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment

QINGDAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for solid efforts to stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium in east China's coastal city of Qingdao, which focuses on stabilizing foreign trade and investment in key provinces and cities in northern China.

Hu stressed that local authorities should work hard to keep foreign trade and investment stable amid a grave and complicated international environment.

He urged the provinces and cities to open further to the outside world, and enhance services for businesses to add impetus to the stable development of foreign trade and investment.

Before the symposium, Hu visited foreign trade firms and the Qingdao part of China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone to learn about production and operations of companies.

Related Topics

World China Qingdao

Recent Stories

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

54 seconds ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

2 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

21 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.