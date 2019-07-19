UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vice President Meets French President's Diplomatic Councilor

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with French president's diplomatic counselor Emmanuel Bonne here Friday, and they pledged to deepen pragmatic cooperation.

Wang said China and France are permanent members of the UN Security Council, and both countries have their own practices and thought on the historical reality and future, stressing that the Sino-French relations has a major impact in the region and the world.

The two sides should take the opportunity of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to strengthen pragmatic cooperation at all levels, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state on bilateral ties and the international situation, and promote the Sino-French comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve greater progress, said Wang.

"Opportunities coexist with risks and challenges in today's world. Therefore the current international rules need to be constantly improved, and people cannot scrap them and start all over again," said Wang.

He said the Chinese side is willing to work with the EU to build the China-EU partnerships for peace, growth, reform and civilization, so as to make continuous contributions to the world peace and stability as well as sustainable development.

Bonne said the relationship between the two countries is of great importance, adding France is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China within the frameworks of bilateral ties and the China-EU relations, on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust.

Bonne also expressed the readiness to enhance communication and coordination with China on international affairs, and jointly safeguard international rules and order.

Bonne is here for a new round of consultation between the coordinators for the China-France Strategic Dialogue.

