Chinese vice president meets Serbian first deputy Prime Minister

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with visiting Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic Thursday in Beijing.

Wang said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has led the Chinese government and people to fight all out against the epidemic, and has achieved stage achievement.

This showcases CPC's fundamental purpose of whole heartedly serving the people and the advantages of the leadership of the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

China has close cooperation with the international community in the fight against the epidemic, upholding the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, said Wang.

He said Dacic's visit once again proved the long-term friendship, mutual trust and support between the two countries, adding the two sides should constantly enhance understanding and cooperation to push forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

For his part, Dacic said as China's time-tested close friend, Serbia stands with China in its fight against the epidemic and is ready to work with China to further advance bilateral ties and pragmatic cooperation in all fields.