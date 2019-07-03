Chinese Vice President To Address World Peace Forum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:39 PM
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the eighth World Peace Forum, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday
The forum will be held on July 8 and 9 at Tsinghua University in Beijing, spokesperson Geng Shuang told a news briefing.
Organized by Tsinghua University in partnership with the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, the forum is a high-level non-governmental seminar focusing on international security topics.