Chinese vice president to address World Peace Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the eighth World Peace Forum, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the eighth World Peace Forum, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

The forum will be held on July 8 and 9 at Tsinghua University in Beijing, spokesperson Geng Shuang told a news briefing.

Organized by Tsinghua University in partnership with the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, the forum is a high-level non-governmental seminar focusing on international security topics.