(@imziishan)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Monday called on the global community to provide a common response to modern challenges and take active joint efforts in fight against transnational crime and terrorism

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Monday called on the global community to provide a common response to modern challenges and take active joint efforts in fight against transnational crime and terrorism.

"It is necessary to give a common response to the challenges that humankind currently faces. It is important to take common efforts to improve the global legal system and mechanisms of global governance, to strengthen international cooperation in new areas, in particular the development of the internet, artificial intelligence technologies, deep-sea and polar research .

.. It is necessary to jointly fight against any signs of transnational crime and terrorism," Wang said at the opening of the World Peace Forum in Beijing.

According to the Chinese vice president, the international community should demonstrate joint responsibility for implementing international agreements to combat climate change, promote international cooperation in the fight against poverty and natural disasters.