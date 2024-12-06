Open Menu

Chinese, Vietnamese Parties Hold 19th Theory Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Chinese, Vietnamese parties hold 19th theory seminar

NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) held their 19th theory seminar on Friday in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province in east China.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and president of the Ho Chi Minh National academy of politics, attended the seminar and delivered keynote speeches.

Related Topics

China Nanchang Ho Vietnam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

8 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

17 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

17 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

17 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

17 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

17 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World