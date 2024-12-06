Chinese, Vietnamese Parties Hold 19th Theory Seminar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM
NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) held their 19th theory seminar on Friday in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province in east China.
Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and president of the Ho Chi Minh National academy of politics, attended the seminar and delivered keynote speeches.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka to raise disability allowance from the 2025 budget6 minutes ago
-
10th anniversary of Chinese Drama Theater program celebrated in Cambodia6 minutes ago
-
Russia takes villages in key areas of east Ukraine front16 minutes ago
-
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to attend Doha Forum16 minutes ago
-
China allocates funds to ensure warm winter for disaster-affected people16 minutes ago
-
Lavrov says Russia ready to defend itself through 'any means'1 hour ago
-
Old boys' club? S Korea plotters' high school links in spotlight1 hour ago
-
UN says Syria fighting has displaced 280,000 since November 271 hour ago
-
Markets mixed as traders assess crises in S.Korea, France2 hours ago
-
With blasts and grit, Colombia fights gold mines run by crime gangs3 hours ago
-
Markets mixed as traders assess crises in S.Korea, France3 hours ago
-
South Korean ruling party demands Yoon step down3 hours ago