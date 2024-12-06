Chinese, Vietnamese parties hold 19th theory seminar

(@FahadShabbir)

NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) held their 19th theory seminar on Friday in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province in east China.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and president of the Ho Chi Minh National academy of politics, attended the seminar and delivered keynote speeches.