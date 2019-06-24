UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese VP Meets Heads Of African Delegations To Coordinate Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:35 PM

Chinese VP meets heads of African delegations to coordinate cooperation

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan Monday morning held a group meeting with the heads of African delegations attending the Coordinators' Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan Monday morning held a group meeting with the heads of African delegations attending the Coordinators' Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The meeting, which is held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday, gathers over 80 African ministerial-level officials.

With efforts of several generations of Chinese and African leaders and people of both sides, China-Africa ties have been stronger than ever with remarkable achievements being produced, Wang said.

Calling the meeting an important step for China and Africa to jointly implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit held last September, Wang stressed it is a major event marking China-Africa relations this year.

He called on the two sides to fully align thoughts, build consensus and strengthen cooperation. "China will continue to work with the African side to push the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation to a new level and build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future." The heads of the African sides delegations said that China-Africa cooperation serves as a role model for South-South cooperation.

Saying the African side appreciates China's development model and great achievements, they voiced the expectation of making concerted efforts with China to construct the Belt and Road and jointly implement the outcomes of the FOCAC.

Related Topics

Africa China Road Beijing September Event From

Recent Stories

New Zealand to introduce deposit protection for sa ..

37 seconds ago

Cambodia PM Hun Sen visits deadly building collaps ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan's party suffers blow after Istanbul re-run ..

2 minutes ago

US Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for Iran talks

10 minutes ago

Moscow Slams European Council for Citing Baseless ..

2 minutes ago

Top business body supports crackdown against tax e ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.