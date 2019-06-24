Chinese VP meets heads of African delegations to coordinate cooperation

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan Monday morning held a group meeting with the heads of African delegations attending the Coordinators' Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)

The meeting, which is held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday, gathers over 80 African ministerial-level officials.

With efforts of several generations of Chinese and African leaders and people of both sides, China-Africa ties have been stronger than ever with remarkable achievements being produced, Wang said.

Calling the meeting an important step for China and Africa to jointly implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit held last September, Wang stressed it is a major event marking China-Africa relations this year.

He called on the two sides to fully align thoughts, build consensus and strengthen cooperation. "China will continue to work with the African side to push the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation to a new level and build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future." The heads of the African sides delegations said that China-Africa cooperation serves as a role model for South-South cooperation.

Saying the African side appreciates China's development model and great achievements, they voiced the expectation of making concerted efforts with China to construct the Belt and Road and jointly implement the outcomes of the FOCAC.