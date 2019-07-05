Chinese VP to visit Mongolia

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the announcement on Friday that the Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will pay a friendly visit to Mongolia from July 10 to July 12 at the invitation of Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.