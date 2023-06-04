Chinese Warship Performs 'Unsafe' Maneuver Near US Ship in Taiwan Strait - US Command

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Chinese Luyang III-class guided-missile destroyer made an unsafe maneuver near the USS Chung-Hoon destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, forcing the latter to slow down to avoid a collision, the US Indo-Pacific Command said on Saturday.

"In accordance with international law, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and HMCS (His Majesty's Canadian Ship) Montreal (FFH 336) conducted a routine south to north Taiwan Strait transit June 3 through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply. During the transit, PLA(N) (People's Liberation Army Navy) LUYANG III DDG 132 (PRC LY 132) executed maneuvers in an unsafe manner in the vicinity of Chung-Hoon," the command said in a statement.

The statement added that Chung-Hoon maintained course and slowed down to avoid a collision. The closest point of approach of the Chinese warship was 150 yards (137 meters) "and its actions violated the maritime 'Rules of the Road' of safe passage in international waters," the statement noted.

In late May, the command said that the Chinese J-16 fighter jet performed an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" while intercepting the US RC-135 aircraft over the South China Sea on May 26.