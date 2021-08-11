Chinese Watchdog Releases Handbook on Workplace Sexual Harassment Prevention

The All-China Women's Federation, the state-backed women's rights organization, released a handbook aimed at preventing sexual harassment in the workplace on Wednesday, amid growing national attention to the sexual assault allegation against a manager at Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba

The handbook introduced by the Chinese women's rights watchdog was titled "Guide to Preventing Sexual Harassment in the Workplace."

The document offered detailed definitions on what kind of actions could be considered as sexual harassment in the workplace by offering a number of specific examples. The handbook stressed that improper sexual advances during work related events, such as work trips, should also be considered as workplace sexual harassment.

The new handbook came after the recent sexual assault allegation against an Alibaba employee triggered heated national debates on how to protect women from workplace sexual harassment.

The discussions on Chinese social media echoed opinions expressed during the MeToo movement in many Western countries triggered by similar sexual harassment scandals.

Alibaba fired the accused manager on Monday and vowed never to rehire him, after a female employee under his supervision accused him of rape during a recent work trip.

The new handbook calls on Chinese companies to establish specific internal rules to prevent workplace sexual harassment and offer adequate assistance to the victims when they raise such allegations.

Two top executives at Alibaba also resigned on Monday after they failed to address the female employee's allegations properly for more than a week.