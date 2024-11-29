Chinese Water-saving Facilities Play A Vital Role In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir Published November 29, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The panoramic solutions for the whole industrial chain of agricultural water-saving irrigation could systematically meet the agricultural needs of different regions and climates.
"Besides Pakistan, we have also provided targeted solutions in ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, as well as Central Asia, Africa and as far as South America," a staff at Chinese water-saving industry leader, Tianjin Dayu Irrigation Group Co., Ltd, told China Economic Net at ongoing 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).
At the beginning of this year, the first batch of equipment for the Million Acres of green Pakistan Smart Farm Project participated by Dayu, has been packed and delivered.
The first batch of 20 sprinkler machines and the intelligent water-fertilizer integrated drip irrigation system covering 2,000 hectares could be used for the planting and irrigation of wheat, cotton, tomatoes, corn and other crops, providing vital technical support for the construction of smart farms in Pakistan.
"Local water resources are relatively scarce, thus there is an urgent need for water-saving agricultural facilities and to improve the level of smart agricultural production. Our facilities could meet the needs of Pakistani partners. Now the project is moving forward," the staff added.
On July 7, 2023, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif launched the LIMS (Land Information and Management System) initiative, which aims to promote modern agricultural development, improve agricultural productivity and meet the food needs of Pakistanâ€™s growing population through the application of advanced technology and modern irrigation systems, among which the Million Acres of Green Pakistan Smart Farm Project as a response to and support for this initiative.
Pakistan suffers from chronic water shortages.
In addition to residential water, the country devotes almost three-quarters of its water supply to cultivating its water-intensive crops: approximately 23 percent for wheat, 21 percent for rice, 19 percent for sugar cane, and 14 percent for cotton especially, which supports Pakistan's pillar textile industry, requires a large amount of water to maintain its long growth cycle as a water-loving crop.
Â
Northern metropolis Tianjin is a resource-based water-scarce city, where has focused on promoting green manufacturing and forming a water-saving model for the entire industry chain from water sources to processes to products in past few years.
This bilateral cooperation focuses on long-term development to gradually transfer the mature management experience of "tridimensional water management" of agricultural water conservation, safe drinking water for farmers, and rural sewage treatment to Belt and Road partners including Pakistan.
"More than that, facing the global food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as climate change, countries around the globe are eager to ensure their own food security, including agricultural countries like Pakistan that are severely affected by climate change. If modern water-saving irrigation systems are going to promote crop yields, improve the level of agricultural intelligence, increase food self-sufficiency, and alleviate the food crisis, it will be a multi-win."
