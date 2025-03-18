Chinese Wind Turbine Makers Lead 2024 Global Installations: Report
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) China accounted for six of the top 10 wind turbine makers globally in 2024, based on the latest report by BloombergNEF (BNEF), and the top four were all from China alone for the first time since BNEF began publishing the ranking in 2013.
Specifically, Goldwind kept leading the ranking as the world's largest turbine provider, with a newly added capacity of 19.3 GW in 2024. Envision maintained the second place with 14.5 GW. Windey and Mingyang were the third and the fourth respectively with 12.5 GW and 12.2 GW. The fifth was the Danish manufacturer Vestas with 10.2 GW. It was the first time that no EU and US producers had been listed among the top three, according to a CEN report.
China is actively and prudently working towards peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality through developing renewables.
Over the next three years, China's solar PV and wind generation are expected to continue their strong growth at average annual rates of almost 30% and 18% separately, which are forecast to meet more than 85% of the increase in China's electricity demand over the outlook period, according to a new electricity report by International Energy Agency (IEA) in March.
