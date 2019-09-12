UrduPoint.com
Chinese Woman Found Guilty Of Unlawfully Entering Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman arrested for illegally entering US President Donald Trump's Mar-a Lago resort in Florida earlier this year, has been convicted on the charge and now awaits sentencing, US media reports said on Wednesday.

After a two-day trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Zhang was found guilty of unlawfully entering a restricted building and making false statements to a Federal officer, CNN reported.

Zhang is due to be sentenced in November and could face up to six years in a US federal penitentiary, the report said.

Zhang chose to represent herself rather than use the services of a lawyer and needed the help of federal law officials and translators, but often appeared confused during the trial, the report said.

When questioned by club staff and US Secret Service officials after her apprehension, Zhang was found to be carrying with her a Chinese passport and a flash drive carrying malware, with thousands of Dollars in cash in her hotel room, the report added.

