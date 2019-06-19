UrduPoint.com
Chinese Worker Killed In Bangladesh Construction Site Clash

Hundreds of Chinese and Bangladeshi labourers clashed at the site of power plant being built south of Dhaka, police said Wednesday, leaving a Chinese worker dead and more than a dozen others injured

Police said the violence was triggered by the death of a Bangladeshi worker at the site of a China-funded 1,320-megawatt plant, prompting locals to accuse the Chinese of trying to cover up the incident.

At one point, hundreds of Bangladeshi and Chinese workers were fighting at the site, about 200 kilometres south of the capital, and more than a dozen were injured, including six Chinese who were taken to hospital.

"One of the Chinese workers later died in the hospital. He had injuries to his head," local police chief Monirul islam told AFP, adding it took over 1,000 policemen to restore calm.

China is a close ally of Bangladesh, and Chinese state-run and private firms have invested billions of Dollars in the South Asian country's infrastructure projects, mostly in power, energy and transport sectors.

