UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Yuan Strengthen Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:11 PM

Chinese yuan strengthen last week

China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, came in at 92.49 on Aug. 21, up 0.

17 points from a week earlier, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket up 0.2 points to 96.28. The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket went up 0.07 points to 90.55.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar China Bank Euro From

Recent Stories

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

30 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

31 minutes ago

PML-N policies made local industrial production un ..

28 minutes ago

Cleanliness of Muharram processions routes directe ..

28 minutes ago

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in l ..

31 minutes ago

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.