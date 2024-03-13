Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.0930 Against USD Wednesday
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 33 pips to 7.0930 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From World
-
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine: Warsaw8 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious8 minutes ago
-
Japan space rocket explodes seconds after launch28 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious38 minutes ago
-
US House to vote on TikTok ban38 minutes ago
-
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit48 minutes ago
-
Palestinian children's deaths greater than child death toll across all conflicts for 4 years: UN48 minutes ago
-
Senegal candidate Anta Babacar Ngom runs fast-track campaign48 minutes ago
-
Adidas reports 2023 loss, as Kanye fallout weighs1 hour ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Ryukyu Islands, Japan --1 hour ago
-
Climate change threat to Australian security, economy, infrastructure: gov't report1 hour ago
-
U.S. stocks close higher despite firm inflation reading1 hour ago