Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1006 Against USD Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 23 pips to 7.1006 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

