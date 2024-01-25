Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1044 Against USD Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1044 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 9 pips to 7.1044 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

