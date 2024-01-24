Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1053 Against USD Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 64 pips to 7.1053 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
