Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1055 Against USD Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 42 pips to 7.1055 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

