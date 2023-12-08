Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1123 Against USD Friday

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1123 against USD Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 53 pips to 7.1123 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

