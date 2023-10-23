Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1792 Against USD Monday

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1792 against USD Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 1 pip to 7.1792 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

