Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1796 Against USD Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 1 pips to 7.1796 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

