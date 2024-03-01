Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1059 Against USD Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 23 pips to 7.1059 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From World
-
Cultural, tourism event held in Los Angeles to promote China's Shaanxi Province4 minutes ago
-
Ex-Canada PM Mulroney, father of N. American free trade, dies at 844 minutes ago
-
'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks extended for third time5 minutes ago
-
World's news outlets express solidarity with journalists in war-torn Gaza44 minutes ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency44 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 8.1 pct in first 2 months of 202454 minutes ago
-
Australia take charge of first Test after New Zealand collapse54 minutes ago
-
Endo agrees settlement on US charges on opioid crisis54 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's manufacturing PMI above 50 mark for 2nd consecutive month54 minutes ago
-
Japan's jobless rate drops to 2.4 pct in January54 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly up after US gains54 minutes ago
-
Navalny's Moscow funeral takes place under shadow of repression54 minutes ago