Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1059 Against USD Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 23 pips to 7.1059 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Recent Stories
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
More Stories From World
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands -- GFZ6 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's famed Angkor sees 50 pct rise in int'l tourists in first 2 months6 minutes ago
-
Giant panda parents, cubs back in China from Spain6 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 790 food baskets in Sudan6 minutes ago
-
Biden says 'hoping' for Gaza ceasefire deal by Ramadan15 minutes ago
-
Australia target New Zealand 'superstar' Ravindra in first Test15 minutes ago
-
Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win15 minutes ago
-
Defending champ De Minaur books Acapulco title clash with Ruud16 minutes ago
-
Biden announces US aid air drops in Gaza26 minutes ago
-
Christopher Nolan rebuilt Los Alamos 'in secret' for 'Oppenheimer'35 minutes ago
-
'Very worried': Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles45 minutes ago
-
Food or medicine? Stark choice for sick Argentines46 minutes ago