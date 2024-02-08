Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1063 Against USD Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1063 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 14 pips to 7.1063 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

