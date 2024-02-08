Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1063 Against USD Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 14 pips to 7.1063 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From World
-
China's CPI up 0.3 pct month on month in January9 minutes ago
-
Smoke reported at Tsuruga nuclear power plant in central Japan9 minutes ago
-
Ganjar Pranowo: rising star faltering in bid for presidency10 minutes ago
-
Japan's current account surplus surges to 20.63 trln yen in 202319 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's tax revenue logs double-digit fall in 202320 minutes ago
-
Pakistani peacekeepers protect thousands of South Sudanese from floods via dykes: UN40 minutes ago
-
Disney beats forecasts as streaming struggles improve2 hours ago
-
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor2 hours ago
-
Christian Horner - Red Bull mastermind in the eye of a storm2 hours ago
-
Blinken says still 'space for agreement' on Gaza hostages2 hours ago
-
Nigerians celebrate tense Africa Cup semi-final win2 hours ago
-
EU says Senegal election delay 'taints' democratic tradition2 hours ago