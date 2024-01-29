Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1097 Against USD Monday
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 23 pips to 7.1097 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
