Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1174 Against USD Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 6 pips to 7.1174 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

